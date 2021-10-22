Chinese President Xi seeks to boost relations with Nigeria, writes to Buhari

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country will use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote a strategic partnership to new heights. This is according to a statement by Femi Adesina, the special media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adesina, President Xi disclosed his intentions in a letter addressed to the Nigerian leader on Friday. “Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been the pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation,’’ the Chinese President is said to have written in his piece to President Buhari.

President Xi’s letter is said to be an appreciation of Buhari’s congratulatory letter on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which came up on October 1.

The Chinese leader said he attached great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations and assured President Buhari that his country would spare no effort in strengthening existing relations.