FG accuses Nnamdi Kanu of inciting attacks that killed 175 security personnel, several others

The Federal Government has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of using Radio Biafra to instigate violence that led to the death of at least 175 security personnel and several other citizens.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the allegation at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday. He alleged that Kanu also used the online station to incite members of the group to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions across the country, especially in the South East.

According to Malami, such assaults include attacks on security personnel, police stations, security formations, and the destruction of properties of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and private citizens. He said 175 security operatives – 128 policemen, 37 military personnel, and 10 other security operatives – were killed in the attacks.

The AGF also blamed members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for Tuesday’s attack on traditional rulers who were having a meeting in Imo. Two traditional rulers were killed in that attack. He added that Kanu also played a role in the violence recorded during the EndSARS protests in 2020.