Manchester United ‘striving’ to emulate Liverpool’s recent success, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side are “striving” to emulate Liverpool’s success over the past four years as the rivals prepare to meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League since United’s last trophy, the Europa League in 2017. Solskjaer is yet to beat the Reds in the league as United boss. “It’s going to take everything to get a result against one of the best teams in Europe and the world,” he said.

“And Liverpool are one of those. They are one of the teams we are trying to chase because what they have done in the last four years is something we are striving towards and go past them. “We did end up above them last season, but they had a very bad spell of injuries and now they are back to their best.”

Liverpool go into Sunday’s encounter at Old Trafford as the only unbeaten team in the Premier League after five wins and three draws from their opening eight games. United are four points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side having taken just one point from their last three league outings.