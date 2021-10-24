President Buhari to unveil e-Naira on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to unveil the e-Naira on Monday, the Central Bank of Nigeria said on Saturday. The digital currency had been earmarked for public presentation on October 1 but the CBN shelved the plans citing key activities lined up for Independence Day. But it is now expected to be activated on Monday, a statement signed by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to formally unveil the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the eNaira, on Monday 25 October 2021, at the State House, Abuja,” the statement said. “The launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society.

“Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and indeed, a cross section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021. “The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.