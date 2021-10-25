Buhari launches Digital Currency eNaira

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the country’s digital currency, eNaira. The event was held on Monday at the State House in Abuja, with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and other dignitaries in attendance.

During the launch, President Buhari said the adoption of new CBN digital currency is estimated to increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29billion over the next 10years. “We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the official launch.

According to the President, Nigeria becomes the first country in Africa and one of the first few globally to introduce digital currency (which is one of the most advanced payment systems in the world) to its citizens after countries like China, Bahamas, and Cambodia. The digital currency has two applications – eNaira speed wallet and eNaira merchant wallet, which were launched on the Google Playstore and Apple Store on Monday at the State House, Abuja.

A statement on the eNaira website explained the overall function of the currency and its value to Nigeria’s economy. “eNaira is a Central Bank of Nigeria-issued digital currency that provides a unique form of money denominated in Naira. “eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments,” the statement read in part.