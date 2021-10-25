Ogoni 9: We demand exoneration not pardon for Saro Wiwa, others – KSWF

The Board of Directors of Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation (KSWF) says they will not accept the proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari to grant pardon to Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists executed by the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, in 1995.

In a statement signed on behalf of the board of directors by Dr. Owen Wiwa, the KSWF asked President Buhari to grant their earlier request for the exoneration of Saro-Wiwa and eight others made by the family of the late activist. “Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other eight Ogonis were not criminals. They were innocent activists unjustly murdered for fighting for a just cause on behalf of their oppressed community.

“The path to true peace in the region begins with justice. The cleaning up of the environment for which they campaigned and died for is a first good step. “The exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and 8 other Ogoni activists, judicially murdered on November 10 1995 is another step towards peace. “The family of Ken Saro-Wiwa have made a request for the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa to the President in the past and are still waiting for a response. We urge the President to again consider this request as a path to justice and peace.

“The family and the Foundation have not asked any individual to ask for pardon or clemency for Ken Saro-Wiwa on our behalf, nor are we aware of any group of Ogonis making such a request,” the statement read.