Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘has come too far to give up’ after Manchester United thrashing by Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has “come too far to give up” despite overseeing Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah claimed a hat-trick while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored in the Reds’ dominant win. Solskjaer said the loss is his “darkest day” as manager but will carry on. “I have come too far to give up. I am not built that way,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“The feeling we have had is we were getting where we wanted to be but in the last few weeks results haven’t come and we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals and that is a concern. “I am still thinking about tomorrow’s work, we are all low. This is the lowest I have been but I accept the responsibility, that is mine and mine going forward.”

The victory was Liverpool’s biggest win at Old Trafford in their history and set a number of unwanted landmarks as far as Manchester United are concerned.