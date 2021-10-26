Nigeria records 711 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

As the battle to curb the spread of COVID-19 continues, Nigeria has recorded 711 fresh cases and two deaths from the virus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its COVID-19 update on Monday night.

According to the agency’s report, the new cases were recorded from 15 States – with Delta State having a record-high of 508 cases.

Other states were Plateau with 41 cases, Rivers – 40, FCT – 32, Enugu – 24, Lagos – 19, Imo – 16, Cross River and Ekiti with nine each, Abia – four; Benue and Kano with three each and Bauchi, Bayelsa and Ogun with one each.

This now brings the total number of infections in the country to 211,171, while 202,674 persons have recovered. 2,884 have, however, died from the pandemic.