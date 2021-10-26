President Buhari arrives Saudi Arabia for Future Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday arrived Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu announced in a statement that Buhari arrived Saudi Arabia at 11:50 pm on Monday.

“The President was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Abdulaziz,” Shehu added.

President Buhari, alongside other world leaders, will participate in the opening ceremony of the event on Tuesday and the three-day plenary sessions focused on the theme for the 5th edition of the summit, “Invest in Humanity.”