Security operatives intercept diesel taken to suspected bandits’ camp

Security operatives from the 207 Quick Response Group of Nigerian Airforce Base Gusau, on Tuesday, intercepted about 1,000 Litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) heading to a location suspected to be bandits’ camp.

Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Governor on Security Matters, Abubakar Dauran disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He explained that the driver of the vehicle, Garba Noma and two other Abubakar Mohammed and Haruna Idris were arrested with four drums filled with diesel loaded in the vehicle.

Mr Dauran said that the suspects were handed over to the monitoring task force for further investigation and necessary action. During the brief handover at 207 Quick Response Group Gusau, the Commander, Group Captain Daniel Komo reiterated the determination of the Nigerian AirForce to work with other security agencies to completely stamp out banditry in the state.

The Zamfara State government had earlier announced security measures to help reduce banditry in the state, they include banning the sales of fuel in Jerry cans and movement restrictions.