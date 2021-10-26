Tordue Salem: We have traced his last contact, conversation – Police

The Police have revealed the progress made in their investigation into the disappearance of Tordue Salem, a journalist with Vanguard Newspapers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba who spoke on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali explained that they have traced the person Salem had contact with last and the last phone conversation before his disappearance.

Mba explained this on Monday when members of NUJ, FCT Council marched to force headquarters in Abuja to express displeasure with the silence of the police on the matter. “As I speak to you, we have made significant process with the investigation. We were able to trace when he left the National Assembly. We were able to interact with a young lady who spent time with him that night.

“We have the recordings of the last call he made. Also, we were able to speak with six different persons he spoke to that night. “There are a lot of efforts behind the scene taking place,” he explained. Mba said the police are very interested in the case and efforts are going on ‘behind the scene.’