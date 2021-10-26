Walter Smith: Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager dies at age 73

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73. Smith achieved legendary status at Ibrox, with 21 trophies in two spells making him the second most successful Rangers boss ever behind Bill Struth.

He won the latter seven titles of Rangers’ nine-in-a-row run in the 1990s and returned to Ibrox in 2007. Between those stints, he had four years at Everton and two with Scotland before being enticed back to the Glasgow club.

His second spell in charge delivered three more titles and a Uefa Cup final appearance, in 2008. His death comes in the same year Rangers clinched their first top-flight title since Smith’s final season in charge in 2011.