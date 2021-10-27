Alleged Cyber Fraud: EFCC displays content of Naira Marley’s iPhone

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has displayed the contents of the phone seized from music artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley. When the defendant’s trial resumed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the EFCC through the virtual projection of a Compact Disc (CD) with 51,933 pages showed the contents and analysis of the phone.

The commission did this while leading in evidence, its second witness, Mr Augustine Anosike, a mobile forensic expert. Picking up from where he left off on Tuesday, the witness, again reiterated portions of his earlier testimonies and pointed out the corresponding visual spots of those testimonies on the screen of the projected CD.

For instance, the witness showed visual displays of the credit card numbers, chats, as well as incoming and outgoing Short Message Services (SMS) that were analysed from the defendant’s iPhone. After the CD was displayed for about 45 minutes, the prosecutor then asked the witness to confirm two exhibits A and D, which were vital elements of his analysis.

Exhibit A is the Forensic Report Form, while exhibit D is the iPhone of the defendant. Under cross-examination, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, sought permission for the defendant’s iPhone to be kept in the custody of the court rather than for it to continue to remain in the custody of the prosecution.