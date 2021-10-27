COVID-19: Nigeria records sharp drop from Monday with 159 cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases after the country saw a spike on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily report on Tuesday said 159 new infections were recorded with no deaths as against the 711 that were recorded the previous day with two deaths.

The 159 new cases spread across 14 states including the FCT (28), Lagos (28), Nasarawa (25), Plateau (24), Kwara (22), Delta (8), Kano (8), Rivers (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (2), Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1) and Taraba (1).

This now brings the total caseload in the country to 211,330. From that number, 202,803 persons have recovered from the virus, while 2,884 have died.