NASS meets with INEC Chairman, Security Chiefs over Anambra poll

A Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on INEC on Wednesday met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu. Also expected at the meeting are all heads of security agencies.

The meeting was said to have been scheduled to discuss the level of preparedness for the governorship election in Anambra State. Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, told reporters that the meeting became imperative because of the security situation in the state and its effect on the election outcome.

He stated that INEC has increased the polling units in Anambra from 4,608 to 5,720 to allow better accessibility by the electorate. The fear, according to Senator Gaya, remains that there are possibilities that the violence currently rocking the state might mar the poll.

In his remarks, Professor Yakubu informed the lawmakers that the commission was prepared for the election scheduled to hold on November 6. “We have successfully carried out 12 of the 14 activities we should do, the only outstanding activities are on the last day of campaigns by political parties which are going to be in the next eight days, and the election proper on the 6th of November,” he said.