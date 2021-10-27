P&ID Scam: Court grants Grace Taiga N30m bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Grace Taiga, a female accomplice in the multiple fraud cases involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID), bail in the sum of N30 million.

In the perfection of her bail conditions, she is expected to produce two sureties in like sum with proper means of identification. One of the surety must have a landed property in Abuja with a 3-year tax clearance and must deposit the certificate of occupancy of the property. The defendant must also deposit her international passport with the court registrar, pending the conclusion of the trial.

Taiga is a former Director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and was alleged to have been a key factor in the fraudulent Gas Supply and Processing Agreement. Justice Egwuatu, however, adjourned to January 17, 2022, for trial.

Grace Taiga was re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 7, 2021, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a nine-count amended charge, bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes, which she pleaded not guilty to.