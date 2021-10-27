Politicians fueling crisis in Plateau, says Governor Lalong

The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has accused politicians of fueling crisis in his state. He disclosed this on Tuesday during Day Two of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja where participants had gathered to deliberate on the nation’s security, education and politics.

According to Lalong, the governors of the 19 northern states are in full support of the creation of state police to tackle the numerous security challenges facing their domain. He noted that Plateau has long been known as a state of peace and tourism before some political actors started creating problems in the state. “Plateau is codenamed the home of peace and tourism. Then all of a sudden, what happened? I will say also that part of it is the role of political actors,” he said.

“You see people bringing issues like ethnicity, religion-dominated issues, and so we were now beginning to see ourselves as enemies. “If I am a Christian, I don’t want a Moslem to come near me or I belong to this tribe, I don’t want that tribe to come in.” The governor also faulted successive administrations in the state for capitalising on the situation, rather than finding means to bridge the gap.

Lalong believes the issue resulted in the killings of several people in the state, noting that the situation made the state government make some recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.