Anambra Polls: We are fully prepared, INEC assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday assured Nigerians of its preparedness for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. While addressing a joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on INEC, the commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said ad-hoc staff of the agency have been fully trained for the poll.

The INEC chairman also noted that relevant election materials have been deployed to all local governments in Anambra. He also assured the committee that INEC has recovered from the attacks on its facilities, adding that the electoral body is set for the November 6 election.

“We have successfully carried out 12 of the 14 activities we should do; the only outstanding activities are on the last day of campaigns by political parties which are going to be in the next eight days, and the election proper on the 6th of November,” he said. “We have recovered from the series of attacks on our facilities, and I am happy to say that we have deployed all relevant materials not only to Awka but all the local government areas.

“We have trained the requisite number of ad-hoc staff for the election and we have also mobilised the transport owners for logistics. As far as INEC is concerned, we are prepared,” Professor Yakubu declared.