Lawmakers impeach Plateau House of Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok, has been impeached by eight members of the legislative arm of the government.

The member representing Pengana Constituency, Yakubu Sanda, was named as the new Speaker.

He was removed in the early hours of Thursday by the lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who were escorted into the chambers amidst tight security.

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were, however, prevented from entering the Assembly complex.