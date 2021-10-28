Nigeria records 166 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Nigeria has recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The Nigeria Centre for Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Wednesday.

According to the report, the new cases spread across 15 states to include: Delta (36), FCT (22), Rivers (21), Lagos (20), Anambra (18), Ondo (17), Oyo (8), Kebbi (6), Enugu (5), Plateau (5), Ebonyi (3), Kano (2), Bayelsa (1), Ekiti (1) and Jigawa (1). This now brings the total number of infected persons in the country to 211,496. 202,930 persons have, however, recovered from the virus while 2,886 have died.

With Lagos still having the highest number of infected persons (76,916) – the state government has raised an alarm over the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 as the Yuletide approaches. In a bid to tackle the re-emergence of the viral infection, the government launched a mass vaccination campaign aimed at vaccinating four million residents in Lagos before the end of the year.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who launched the campaign on Wednesday at an event in Victoria Island said residents from 18 years and above were eligible to be fully immunised with the COVID-19 vaccine. “There is potential for the fourth wave of COVID-19 as our borders would be opened to all people coming into Lagos in December,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.