Norwich City: Sporting director Stuart Webber calls Chelsea defeat ‘disgraceful’ and ’embarrassing’ for fans

Sporting director Stuart Webber says Norwich’s 7-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea was “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” for the club’s fans. Norwich spent about £50m on players in the summer after being promoted from the Championship.

But they sit bottom of the table on two points from nine games and have not won a top-flight match since March 2020. “They deserve better than that but it wasn’t through lack of work or lack of effort,” Webber said. “Saturday was disgraceful to be honest and embarrassing for our 1,500 supporters, who made that trek early in the morning. “When you lose 7-0 everyone says ‘they didn’t try’, it is an easy thing to say but it is not true and we have to turn it around.

We can’t go into games writing them off as ‘oh, we’ve got no chance in that game’.” Norwich’s start to the campaign has already seen them face reigning champions Manchester City, European champions Chelsea and likely title candidates Liverpool.

The Canaries host Leeds on Sunday aiming to put an end to a 19-match winless sequence in the Premier League, with Webber conscious of a barrage of criticism aimed in the direction of head coach Daniel Farke and their approach to player recruitment. “We’ve not come to this league to be tourists and swapping shirts with other players, we’re here to show we can stay in this league and compete in this league,” Webber added.