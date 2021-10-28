Ronald Koeman: Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp. Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season’s Champions League. They are ninth in the table, six points adrift of the joint leaders after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The loss was Barca’s third in their past four games and it followed defeat by Real Madrid in Sunday’s Clasico. In a statement, the Spanish club said: “The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. “Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.” The former Netherlands, Everton and Southampton boss, 58, could only guide the five-time European champions to third place in the league last season.

The Dutchman has not been helped by the club’s significant financial problems, which resulted in Lionel Messi’s exit and subsequent move to Paris St-Germain in August. Barcelona were unable to spend any money on new signings in the summer, with Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia arriving as free transfers and striker Luuk de Jong joining on loan from Sevilla.

Speaking after Wednesday’s defeat, Koeman said: “It [Barcelona’s league position] says we’re not well. “The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven’t, which also shows.” Club legend Xavi, the former Barca midfielder who is now manager of Qatari side Al Sadd, is one of the favourites to replace Koeman.