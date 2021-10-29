38 terrorists killed, 1,199 surrender to troops in two weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated no fewer than 38 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists including ISWAP leader, Bako. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of Armed Forces across the country between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 on Thursday in Abuja.

General Onyeuko further stated that 11 criminal elements including terrorists, their informants, and logistics suppliers were arrested while five kidnapped civilians were rescued in the operations. The military spokesman also revealed that the troops recovered 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as two gun trucks, and 622 bags of fertilizer which were used for the production of IEDs.

According to him, the feats were recorded at Dar, Kumshe, Wulgo, Chabbol, and Kijmatari villages in Borno State as well as locations along Ngala – Wulgo and Nguru – Kano roads. Other locations were Dikwa and Mafa villages and Ngama village in Yobe.

Giving more details regarding the strides of troops within the period under review, Onyeuko said 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 males, 312 females, and 773 children, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North-East between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.