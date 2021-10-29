Anambra Governorship Election: INEC meets with leaders of political parties

Authorities of the Independent National Election (INEC) have met with leaders of various political parties ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

At the meeting which was held on Friday in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the forum was organized to afford the commission and leaders of the political parties an opportunity to thrash all lingering issues ahead of the Anambra polls.

The INEC boss disclosed that Anambra has 5720 polling units, adding, however, that of the number stated, 86 polling units representing 1.5 percent have no single voter. He also disclosed that 894 polling units representing 15.6 percent have only between 1 and 49 voters.

Prof. Yakubu further revealed that out of the 18 political parties, one has not fielded polling agents even though it has a governorship candidate.