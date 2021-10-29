Appeal Court to decide fate of PDP Convention on Friday

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State will on Friday decide whether or not the Peoples Democratic Party will go ahead with the conduct of its National Convention this weekend.

A panel of three justices, headed by the Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, reserved the ruling on Thursday after hearing arguments in the application filed by the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus to suspend the conduct of the convention. The convention, slated for October 30 and 31 in Abuja, had been fixed by the PDP’s National Working Committee as part of efforts to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

The convention is expected to lead to the election of new national officers. But this decision did not go down well with Secondus, hence the filing of the application. During Thursday’s proceedings, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), counsel to Secondus, argued that refusing to grant his application to stop the PDP Convention can be likened to “pulling off the rug under the feet of the appellant”.

He said his client will be permanently denied the right to preside over or participate in the convention if the pending applications bordering on his leadership and membership status go in his favour.