BREAKING: Appeal Court grants PDP right to hold national convention

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the right to hold its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

The ruling was delivered on Friday by Justice Gabriel Kolawale on behalf of two other justices.

This ruling followed the dismissal of the application brought before the court by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, to suspend the conduct of the congress pending the determination of the suit before the same court on his status in the party.

Details later…