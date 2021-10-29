Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to ‘fight back’ after ‘difficult week’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says “it has been a difficult week” but he is ready to “fight back”. Solskjaer is under pressure after a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool left his side seventh in the Premier League and eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

His side’s next game is away against Tottenham in the league on Saturday at 17:30 BST. “We need a reaction,” said Solskjaer. “It’s my job to put the players in the right frame of mind.” He added: “I’m responsible for the reaction, result and performance. We’ve worked on everything on the pitch that needs to be sorted for a footballer.

“We’ve had a good week and I feel that the boys are ready to give their best, as they always do. “Nothing went to plan [against Liverpool] and that was nowhere near our best.”