SERAP sues Buhari, demands recovery of missing ₦881bn in 367 MDAs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari “over his failure to probe allegations that over ₦880bn of public funds are missing from 367 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).”

The suit followed the grim allegations contained in Part 2 of the 2018 Annual Audited Report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation that ₦880,894,733,084.811 was spent by 367 MDAs without any appropriation. SERAP is, therefore, calling for the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible, and the recovery of any missing or diverted public funds.

According to the suit filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to promptly investigate the alleged missing N881bn of public funds, and to ensure the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible, and the full recovery of any missing, mismanaged or diverted public funds.”