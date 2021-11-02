Antonio Conte: Tottenham appoint former Chelsea boss as new manager

Tottenham have appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager until summer 2023. The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games, with Spurs eighth in the table.

Tottenham says there is “an option to extend” 52-year-old Conte’s deal with them. “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” said Conte. The Italian returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

He then led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May. Conte had been in charge for two years and Inter said it was a mutual decision to end his contract with one year remaining.

The former Juventus and Italy coach was then in talks with Tottenham in the summer about becoming Jose Mourinho’s successor.