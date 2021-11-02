Ikoyi Building Collapse: Four dead as rescue operations continue for survivors

At least four persons have died after a high-rise building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday. Some five persons have also been rescued alive as rescue operations intensified into the night. More people are believed to still be trapped in the rubble.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it was fully on ground with “heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched.” Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called for calm late on Monday, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Gbenga Omotoso. President Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with the families of those who died in the incident.

“President Buhari shares the sad moment with people and Government of Lagos State, urging authorities to step up efforts in rescue operations, while emergency institutions, including hospitals, should provide all the necessary support to safeguard lives of the rescued,” a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, said.

“The President prays for God’s intervention in the ongoing rescue operations.”