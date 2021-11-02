JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu suspends General Manager of Lagos Building Control Agency

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday directed the indefinite suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr. Gbolahan Oki. His suspension comes about 24 hours after a high-rise building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The Governor, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, described the suspension as a “first step” towards finding out “what went wrong” to cause the building collapse. The State Government is also setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse.

“Members of the panel will be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and other professional bodies,” the statement said.

“It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.”