Cristiano Ronaldo produces magical Man Utd moment to prompt Michael Jordan comparison

Four games, five goals, two late winners and an injury-time equaliser. Even by Cristiano Ronaldo’s standards, this is a quite ridiculous Champions League campaign.

Manchester United’s season continues to be a bizarre mix of mad and magical moments, with their defence responsible for the former against Atalanta and Ronaldo yet again the supplier of the latter. With pressure once again mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and United at risk of slipping from top of the group to third place and having their last-16 fate taken out of their own hands – the competition’s all-time top scorer delivered.

Ronaldo had already bailed United out once with an equaliser before the break, but he saved the real drama for the 91st minute when he volleyed in from outside the box to level again and earn a 2-2 draw that keeps them top of Group F.

“It was a difficult game but we believed until the end. I helped my team to get one point and I’m so happy,” said Ronaldo. “We never give up. We believe until the end and it’s a good result for us.”