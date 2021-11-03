Ikoyi Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu visits scene, unveils probe panel members

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named the members of the panel of inquiry set up by the government to probe the building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Addressing reporters, family members, and sympathisers when he visited the site on Wednesday, he stated that the panel comprised five members and a secretary. “I have set up a high-powered commission of inquiry consisting of five members who are top professionals in the country,” the governor said.

“Members of the panel include President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners of Nigeria, Tayo Ayinde; a foremost structural engineer, Akintilo Idris Adeleke; a partner with a leading architectural firm, Yinka Ogundairo; a foremost builder in the country, Godfrey O. Godfrey, and a lawyer and property expert, Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim. “The secretary of the panel is a lawyer, Ekundayo Onajobi.”

The governor visited the scene alongside other top government officials, including the deputy governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.