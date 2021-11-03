[JUST IN] Gas Leakage: NEMA asks residents to avoid open fire in parts of Ikeja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised an alarm following a report of a gas pipeline leakage in some parts of Ikeja, Lagos State Capital.

The affected areas include Computer Village, Ikeja Underbridge end of Awolowo Way, Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, and Medical Road. To avoid any fire outbreak, the spokesperson for NEMA (South West), Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on Wednesday asked residents to avoid open fire in the affected areas.

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons,” he said. “Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.”

Residents are advised to take safety precautions to prevent any form of disaster.