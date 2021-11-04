Anambra Election: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in the state. The IGP in a statement issued on Thursday said the restriction is part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process on November 6.

According to the statement, there would be no movement of vehicles in and out of Anambra State from 11:59 pm on Friday, November 5 to 11:59 pm on Saturday, November 6. “The IGP noted that the restriction order has become necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force which indicate a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls,” the statement read.

“The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the State to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.”

He equally enjoined officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accredited observers and journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags.