FEC approves N20bn for surveillance of aircraft operating on Nigerian Airspace

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N20 billion for the total radar coverage project of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The council gave the approval on Wednesday during the weekly meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Total radar coverage is an initiative towards enhancing civil and military surveillance of aircraft operating in the Nigerian airspace.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the council meeting, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the contract was part of the three memos brought for the consideration of FEC on behalf of the ministry.

“Today, the council received three memoranda from aviation, and they were all approved consequently,” Sirika said.