Scores of bandits neutralised, camps destroyed by air strikes in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have neutralised several bandits during an airstrike in some locations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement, the unspecified number of bandits were neutralised during an aerial assault on some of their enclaves around the boundary area with a neighbouring state in Chikun Local Government Area. The strikes were conducted over some identified locations in Kauwuri and Gaude villages, after thorough checks and analysis of various intelligence reports, the statement added.

In the first mission, fighter jets attacked the bandit camps in Kauwuri General Area, where armed bandits were sighted fleeing from the locations. A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons. The air platforms also attacked another identified bandit hideouts in Gaude area, as they were attempting to take cover under some trees.

“The location was then attacked accordingly, while ground forces trailed and engaged the dozens of bandits who fled the location following the strikes,” the statement read.