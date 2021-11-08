Andriy Shevchenko: Former Ukraine coach appointed as Genoa manager

Serie A strugglers Genoa have appointed former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko as their manager on a deal until 2024. The 45-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea striker replaces Davide Ballardini who was sacked on Saturday.

Shevchenko led Ukraine to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, where they were beaten 4-0 by England in Rome, but left his role in August. Genoa are currently 18th in Serie A after 12 games, having picked up one win all season. Shevchenko, who retired from playing in 2012, is Ukraine’s all-time record goalscorer with 48 goals in 111 games.

He began his playing career at Dynamo Kiev before joining AC Milan in 1999, where he won five major trophies including the Serie A title and Champions League, as well as Ballon d’Or in 2004. Shevchenko joined Chelsea in 2006 for £30m, where he won the FA Cup and League Cup, before returning to Milan for a loan spell in 2008.

He left Stamford Bridge permanently to re-join boyhood club Dynamo Kiev the following year.