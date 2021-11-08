Eddie Howe: Newcastle United appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Newcastle United have appointed Eddie Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as the Premier League club’s head coach. Howe, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2024, has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following relegation. “This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us,” Howe told Newcastle’s website.

He takes over with Newcastle 19th in the table, five points from safety after 11 games. Howe watched Newcastle’s 1-1 league draw at Brighton on Saturday from the stands. The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to take over as their new boss, but the Spaniard turned them down. Bruce left Newcastle by mutual consent on 20 October, just 13 days after the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

Graeme Jones has been in interim charge and the Tyneside club have drawn with Crystal Palace and Brighton as well as losing to Chelsea under him. Newcastle are winless in 11 Premier League games this season and, with five points, are second from bottom of the table.