JUST IN: Lawmakers impeach Imo State House of Assembly Speaker

Lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Paul Emeziem. He was impeached on Monday during a plenary session at the State House of Assembly in Owerri, the Imo State capital by 19 lawmakers.

The 19 lawmakers out of the total 27 lawmakers signed a letter which was read on the floor of the house. According to the lawmakers, the Speaker was impeached on allegations of gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

The member representing Obowo constituency, Kennedy Ibe, has been elected as the new Speaker of the House.