LIVE UPDATES: INEC deploys ad-hoc staff, materials to Ihiala LGA in Anambra amid tight security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the deployment of election materials and Ad-hoc staff from the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State, to the various polling units where a supplementary election is expected to hold today.

The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer. While results were collated from 20 out of 21 local government areas, the process was suspended as election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to violence.

Ihiala has the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had announced on Monday that the supplementary election will hold from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today.

The election is, however, yet to commence as materials and personnel are still being deployed.