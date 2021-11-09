PDP delegation visits Lagos4Lagos, seeks Jandor’s movement to party ahead of 2023

A high-powered delegation of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) has visited the headquarters of the Lagos4Lagos movement in Ikeja, in continuation of the party’s consultation with critical stakeholders across Nigeria following the success of its recently held national convention.

The delegation led by a BOT Member of the party and media magnate, Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi visited the Liberty Place, Hq of Lagos4Lagos movement to extend an invitation to the Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran, to join its fold ahead of the 2023 Guber election.

Speaking during the visit, Dokpesi, who also doubles as the head of Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, acknowledged the years of hard work of Lagos4lagos Movement in Lagos state, saying no political party would ignore the traction Jandor as a brand has garnered over the years. He added that the time has come for the desired change in Lagos state.

In his reaction, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4lagos Movement Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor appreciates the delegation for believing in the ‘Can do Ability’ of the movement. Jandor told the delegation that political platform is not the problem of the country, but political class, adding that his group would take a critical look at their invite, inform all Lagos4Lagos structures across the 245 wards in the state and revert accordingly.

In a related development, the delegation, having indicated interest to join the Lagos4Lagos movement were registered and decorated as members of the movement, as a demonstration of their readiness to join forces with Lagos4Lagos.