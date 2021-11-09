Plenary resumes at NASS after three-week recess

Plenary has resumed at the Senate and House of Representatives after a three-week recess. At the House of Representatives, the lawmakers began the day by wading into the matter of the missing journalist, Tordue Salem.

The minority leader Ndudi Elumelu, who raised the matter as a motion of urgent public importance informed the House that Mr Salem has been missing for almost a month.

Consequently, the committees on National Security and Intelligence Police and Interior, have been given two weeks to liaise with the service chiefs and security agencies to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance and report back to the House. The House of Representatives is concerned about what it describes as the Fast deterioration of the FCT.

Another lawmaker, the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, raised concerns about what was described as the fast deterioration of the FCT, describing the situation as the most unsafe that the FCT has ever been.