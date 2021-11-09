Super TV CEO’s Murder: Chidinma’s trial stalled in Lagos court

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, accused of murdering Super TV’s Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, was stalled on Tuesday at the Lagos State High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annex.

Defence counsels complained that the statements contained in the proof of evidence served on them were all unclear and that the audio interviews of the defendants were also inaudible. They stated that the defendants had a right to clearer statements and audible video interviews as it would enable them to prepare their defence adequately.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, in her ruling, directed the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to provide clearer statements and audible copies of the interviews to all the defence counsels before the end of the day. She further adjourned the matter to November 11, 15, 16, 17, 26 and 30 for trial.

Earlier, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, had entered appearance for the prosecution from the DPP, while Mr Onwuka Egbu, Mr Babatunde Busari and Mr A.O. Ogunsanya had appeared for the first to third defendants respectively.

Mrs. Adeyemi told the court that she had two witnesses in court and was ready to begin trial, but Mr. Egwu informed the court that he had a pending application before the court that was ripe for hearing.