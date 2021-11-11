BREAKING: Police arrest 14 linked with siege on Justice Odili’s house

Fourteen persons have been arrested in connection with the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s apartment in Abuja, the police said on Thursday. Some of the suspects include a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; a journalist with one of the national dailies, and an Islamic scholar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba paraded the suspects in Abuja on Thursday and explained that their arrest followed a swift investigation by the police. At least ten more persons linked with the incident including two military personnel are at large, the police spokesman added.

Fourteen persons have been arrested in connection with the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s apartment in Abuja, the police said on Thursday. Some of the suspects include a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; a journalist with one of the national dailies, and an Islamic scholar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba paraded the suspects in Abuja on Thursday and explained that their arrest followed a swift investigation by the police. At least ten more persons linked with the incident including two military personnel are at large, the police spokesman added.