Eddie Howe: Newcastle a perfect fit for me, says new boss

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the club are a “perfect fit” for him after taking over on Monday. Howe, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2024, has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following relegation.

Newcastle are 19th in the table and five points from safety after 11 games but Howe is confident he can turn that around if players buy into his ideas. “Everything just felt right,” Howe said during his first news conference. “The pull of the club is huge, the size and the history of the club and obviously the new ambitious plans. I just thought it was the perfect fit for me.”

The “ambitious plans” Howe refers to follow the £305m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover by the Public Investment Fund, and the 43-year-old was asked about his new employer’s human rights background. “For me this was a football decision. I’m absolutely delighted to be manager of Newcastle,” he said. “I’ll repeat myself, it is about football and that is all I’ll concern myself with.”

Howe says he is “honoured and privileged” to take the job and has also vowed to play “brave, attacking football” with his new side. “The game is always about how much you commit one way or the other,” he said.