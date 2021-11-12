Osinbajo to Nigerian Exporters: Take advantage of AfCFTA

The Federal Government will continue to support Nigerian exporters through its agencies, bringing about necessary reforms to boost the growth of the country’s non-oil exports, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to a statement by his spokesman Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo urged exporters to take advantage of opportunities for growth in the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA. The Vice President made this call on Wednesday when he received at the Presidential Villa, a delegation of major agro-exporters in the country.

The delegation came with the CEO/Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr. Segun Awolowo who formally developed a Zero-Oil Plan designed to move Nigeria away from being an oil-dependent economy.

Highlighting the approval of the National Development Plan on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council, the VP stated that “one of the major components of that Plan is that we are trying to move away as much as possible from our dependence on oil and gas proceeds as our major sources of foreign exchange. You have seen a trend towards that in revenue figures.”