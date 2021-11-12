Staff Welfare: Civil servant laments over poor service delivery by the Permanent Secretary of Trade

Business activities were paralysed at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, following a protest organised by civil servants in the ministry.

As civil servants of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment laments over a lamentable state of affairs evidenced by low workers morale and poor service delivery by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

The civil servants in their hundreds were seen chanting various solidarity songs as well as carrying placards with various inscriptions. The Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council in the Ministry, Comrade O. Okonkwo said the protest became imperative following series of consultations and intervention with staff on the state of affairs in the Ministry since August 2021 when the current Permanent Secretary assumed duty in the ministry.

However, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Richard Adebayo reacting to the protest at the ministry says he is not aware of the plot to remove the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Evelyn Ngige.

The minister who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Ifedayo Sayo said he has no hands in the protest as he has a very wonderful relationship with the Permanent Secretary as such there is no reason for him to facilitate her removal from office.