Why I pushed for direct primaries – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained why he pushed for direct primaries as the only method through which political parties should elect candidates to stand for elections.

In a statement, his special media aide, Lanre Lasisi, quoted the Speaker as saying that direct primaries would bring more accountability and adequate representation. According to him, with direct primaries, political office holders would not be restricted to pleasing a group of people selected as delegates.

He further noted that through direct primaries, political officers would work for the generality of their party members, and by extension the electorate. Besides, Gbajabiamila said he observed that many Nigerians, especially the youths, want to participate fully in electing their representatives right from the grassroots level, hence his resolve to champion direct primaries.

The Speaker, while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian youths – led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare – on a ‘Thank You’ visit for his role on direct primaries, said he preferred a political space open for all, including the youths, to participate fully.