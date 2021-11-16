At least five killed as gas explosion hits Ladipo market

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead in a gas explosion at Ladipo in the Mushin Local Government area of Lagos State. The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning at the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at the popular Ladipo Spare Parts Market.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident. He stated that the bodies of four adults have so far been recovered from the scene of the explosion.

They comprised three men and a woman identified as one Mama Funmi. While a 10-year-old boy was rescued and taken to the hospital, he died before getting to the medical centre.

Farinloye explained that the fire at the scene had already been put out while emergency workers were making effort to recover more bodies. Those present include personnel of NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service, and the police.